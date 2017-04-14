Late rock star David Bowie’s musical ‘Lazarus’ is set to become a virtual reality experience.

The acclaimed show which features music and lyrics composed by Bowie is now going to be given a virtual reality experience at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s 2017 Performance Festival, which will take place later this month here, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

According to the website What’s On Stage, footage of the musical is to be screened during the ‘From VHS To VR’ event on April 30.

The experience will also feature musical performers Michael C Hall, Amy Lennox and Sophia Anne Caruso.

Bowie, who died of liver cancer in January last year, had dreamed of creating a production for Broadway and London’s West End during his childhood.

But the music icon admitted to scrapping plans to write ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy’, ‘Stardust’ and the ‘Spiders from Mars’ and George Orwell’s “1984” for the stage, before he eventually worked on ‘Lazarus’.