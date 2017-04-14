Actress Sienna Miller dismissed rumours that she has been flirting with actor-producer Brad Pitt as “silly”.
“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly,” she told pagesix.com.
It was reported on Monday that Miller and Pitt were seen at a dinner for a film here “heavily enjoying each other’s company”, and “talking to each other all night”.
First Published | 14 April 2017 8:24 AM
