Actress Sienna Miller dismissed rumours that she has been flirting with actor-producer Brad Pitt as “silly”.

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly,” she told pagesix.com.

It was reported on Monday that Miller and Pitt were seen at a dinner for a film here “heavily enjoying each other’s company”, and “talking to each other all night”.

