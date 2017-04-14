Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce, almost two years after they announced their separation in 2015.

The couple has filed court papers together and are both requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, reports tmz.com.

There was no prenuptial agreement so the two are expected to share their fortune equally.

The case will be handled by a mediator rather than in court and could take up to six months to be finalised.

Since their split, Affleck and Garner have remained close and actively co-parented their three children together.

The “13 Going On 30” star also stuck by Affleck when he was completing his time in rehab for alcohol addiction.