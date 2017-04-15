Actor Timothy Olyphant was the original choice to star in ‘The Fast and The Furious’ instead of actor Vin Diesel, the film’s producer has revealed.

Filmmaker Neal H Moritz says Diesel was not the first actor in line to play one of the lead roles as Dominic Toretto in the action film, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I had been working with Paul Walker on another movie, ‘Skulls’, and I gave him the script (for ‘The Fast and the Furious’). Rob Cohen, who I had made ‘The Rat Pack’ with, we gave him the script. The two of them liked the idea. And then we had to look for Dom Toretto,” Moritz said on Speaking about the “The Bill Simmons Podcast”.

“The studio said, ‘If you can get Timothy Olyphant to play that role we will greenlight the movie… The luckiest thing that ever happened to us is Tim Olyphant turned us down. He’s a great actor,” Moritz added.