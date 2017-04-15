A- A A+

Singer Demi Lovato has again encouraged her fans to love their body irrespective of the flaws.

ALSO READ: Actor Timothy Olyphant was first choice to play Dominic Toretto for ‘Fate 8’

The “Stone cold” hitmaker shared a photo of her thighs in an Instagram post on Thursday saying “Everybody is beautiful”, reports usmagazine.com.

“I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am,” the 24-year-old captioned a photo of herself in a blue swimsuit on the beach.

“Recovery. Self-love. Everybody is beautiful.”

In 2015, she posted a series of photos of her thighs and wrote that “it is possible to love your body the way that it is”.

First Published | 15 April 2017 8:10 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        