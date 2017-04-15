Bollywood star Aamir Khan will attend the China premiere of his blockbuster Hindi entertainer “Dangal” at the Beijing International Film Festival, which begins on Sunday.

Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movie “PK”, which minted a record of over Rs 100 crore with a release across 4,000 plus screens in the country.

“Dangal”, which made upwards of Rs 385 crore at the Indian box office, is expected to resonate well in China too.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie portrays an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers.

The actor will be in China till April 21. After visiting Beijing, he will go to Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province.