Film producer and Bollywood director Karan Johar praised Pakistani actor Fawad Khan while attending a function at London School of Economics (LSE).

Karan Johar praised Fawad Khan, when he was attending a meet and greet session at the London School of Economics. When Karan Johar was asked that if he would like to collaborate with Pakistani talent once again, he said, “You know what happened to me the last time, right?”

Earlier, Karan was in a soup for casting the Pakistani star in his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) the political outfit in Maharashtra protested against Karan Johar and threatened that they would not let the movie release in Maharashtra as it featured a Pakistani star.

While interacting with students is LSE Karan Johar also said, “I have to say that for me, I believe talent has no boundaries, but unfortunately I stand in the minority. Therefore, there are modalities, legalities and there is a circumstance that surrounds us that restricts our exceptionally progressive sports.”

“Sometimes I believe I wish that I wasn’t accountable, but I am a citizen of the country and follow the diktat that the environment suggests.” the director added.

While praising Karan Johar also said, “I think after 6 actors had said no to that role, it was tremendously courageous of him to say ‘yes’.” The director also added, “Having said that, I think some of the most exceptional talent comes from Pakistan. I had the honour and pleasure to actually direct Fawad Khan, have seen his exceptional work,”

Later, Karan Johar met MNS chief Raj Thackeray and said that he would not cast a Pakistani fame in his movies and also contributed Rs 5 Cr in Army development fund.