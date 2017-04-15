Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has landed himself into fresh trouble after a local Mumbai court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against him for allegedly threatening filmmaker Shakeel Noorani.

Things have gone southways for the Bollywood actor as Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court has summoned him for giving threats to Noorani. Reportedly, Noorani has said that not just Sanjay Dutt but he has also received threats from various unidentified sources.

As per reports, the issue goes back to 2002 when the filmmaker signed Sanjay on a Bollywood movie project ‘Jaan Ki Baazi’ along with a signing amount of Rs 50 lakh. The matter got complicated when the ‘Khalnayak’ actor abandoned the project in the middle.

Sanjay’s refusal to shoot incurred losses of Rs 5 crore for Noorani, who in return filed a complaint demanding compensation. The dispute has been long standing since and was in impasse till the court issued a warrant against him.

Sanjay Dutt came back from Yerwada Central Jail in February, 2017 after serving time for his connection in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

The mix of stardom and controversies in Bollywood’s Sanju Baba will soon be seen on the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay’s character.