Noah Cyrus says she asked her mother to help her steal Justin Bieber’s clothes.

The 17-year-old is a huge fan of the “Sorry” hitmaker, which made her take away his garments from backstage at an awards show, where he was performing with her older sister and singer Miley Cyrus, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I said, ‘Mom, I just want his clothes’. So she ran in there and stole them,” Noah told Q magazine.

While Noah’s mother Tish supported her in stealing Bieber’s clothes, she was not so keen for the “Make me (cry)” singer to rush into launching her career.

“I remember my mom asking me to wait until I was 18 to put my music out. I got close, but I was ready to start my life,” she said.