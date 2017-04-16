Actress Lena Headey, who essays Cersei Lannister in hit show “Game of Thrones”, has opened up about her struggle with anxiety.

Currently embroiled in a custody battle with her former husband and musician Peter Paul Loughran, Headey posted on Twitter that she tends to overthink and has been through depression.

“I overthink for sure. I am familiar with depression. I get huge anxiety,” Headey posted on Thursday.

The 43-year-old added that she wasn’t surprised so many people today are suffering from anxiety of some sort.

“Globally we see constant destruction of human lives. Which no matter your belief, has an effect. If we scale it back to family and community, it’s been lost to greed and aspiration, no wonder we have anxiety, no wonder we overthink… We’re slammed with bullshit.

“Anxiety. Depression. It’s real and it’s chemical. It’s also spiritual. We’re slammed with bullshit; tricked into thinking you’re not enough – well here’s the truth. You are enough. In fact you are who you are meant to be which is beautiful,” she added.

Headey believes that nobody should be afraid to let someone “really see you. Magic happens when you are vulnerable and truthful and human”.

The actress ended with a tweet saying that she was fine and fans do not have to worry. However, she felt it was important to have honest conversations about mental health.