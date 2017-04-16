Actor Daniel Gillies doesn’t want to have a third child as he wants to focus all his “love and attention” on the two children he already has, reports etonline.com.

The “Vampire Diaries” actor already has three-year-old Charlotte and two-year-old Theodore with his wife Rachael Leigh Cook.

“Daddy is going to pay a special visit to a special surgeon real soon. I’m too old as it is. My wife has got the energy of a 21-year-old and is physically in great condition, but me, I have, like, no knees and no shoulders. But no, that’s the answer.

“I want to be able to give these two my love and my attention and my care. I would like to stop now,” the 41-year-old actor said.

Gillies says after 12 years of his marriage to 37-year-old actress Rachael, he still “can’t believe how beautiful” she is.

“This is going to sound like the creepiest thing of all time, but when I was first married her… I remember just watching her sleep and thinking that is the most beautiful person and I would just watch her for a while.

“It’s also amazing to see when our kids have inherited some of her physical characteristics,” he said.