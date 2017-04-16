Actress Tabu, who is currently busy shooting for “Golmaal Again” here with actor Tusshar Kapoor and ace comedian Johnny Lever, says its a treat to work with them.

Tabu shared a photograph with Tusshar and Johnny on Instagram from the set of the film here. In the image, she can be seen taking a selfie with them.

#golmaalagain #shootingwithfriends #hyderabad Treat to work with you both @tusshark89 #johnylever A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

“‘Golmaal Again’ shooting with friends in Hyderabad. Treat to work with you both — Tusshar Johnny Lever,” Tabu captioned the image that she posted on Saturday.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular “Golmaal” franchise will mark the return of actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Tabu has joined the franchise along with actress Parineeti Chopra and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh as well as Prakash Raj.