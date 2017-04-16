Actor Tusshar Kapoor, currently busy shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shettys “Golmaal Again” here, has been looking after his son Laksshya on the movie’s set.

The single father welcomed Laksshya in June 2016 through IVF and surrogacy.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share two photographs in which he can be seen holding his son.

“Evenings in Hyderabad, first outdoor for Laksshya. Ramoji Film City. ‘Golmaal Again’,” he captioned the image.

Directed by Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular “Golmaal” franchise, also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Shreyas Talpade.