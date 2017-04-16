The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chaired by Pahlaj Nihalani on Saturday banned the screening of Raveena Tandon starrer ‘Maatr’, citing the use of expletives in the film.

As per reports, earlier this week the entire body of board members had walked out the film’s screening, after they discovered that the content in the film was very different from the screenplay that was submitted.

In a report published by The Quint, a source was quoted as saying, “Maatr has graphic and gruesome violence against women. The film is carpeted with ‘maa-bahen’ expletives. We can’t even recommend that the abuses be beeped as they run through the course of the film in an ongoing rush of profanity.”

The source added, “Rape sequences are always tricky. We never know when they stop becoming shocking and get into the voyeuristic/titillating zone. In ‘Maatr’, the women’s violation is subject to allegations of excessive elaboration. Though the film is well-intended and hard-hitting, we cannot take the risk of incurring the wrath of organizations devoted to prevention of violation against women.”

‘Maatr’ is set in the national capital, Delhi and deals with the subject of rape. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Vidya played by Raveena, who is battling the powerful forces after her daughter Tia is brutally murdered. The trailer also shows us the glimpses of how the judiciary functions when such cases are reported.

‘Maatr’ is written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed, and is slated to release on April 21, 2017.