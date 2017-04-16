Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who turned 39 on Sunday, shares her birthday with late comedian-actor Charlie Chaplin. Filmmaker Sajid Khan feels this is the reason why she is gifted in comedy.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful, mad and extremely funny Lara Dutta. Charlie Chaplin’s birthday today, Lara. No wonder you are so gifted in comedy,” Sajid wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Sajid, who worked with Lara in the 2010 film “Housefull”, also shared a photograph in which he can be seen alongside her.

Lara is best known for her roles in films like “Andaaz”, “Aan: Men at Work”, “No Entry”, “Partner” and “Azhar”.

She is married to Indian tennis superstar Mahesh Bhupathi.