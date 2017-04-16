Singer Kimberly Wyatt says that as part of the former girls group Pussycat Dolls, she and other members were forced to be like “anorexic aliens”.

Wyatt used to perform alongside Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Kaya Jones in the group, which was disbanded in 2010.

“I was so conscious of my weight while in Pussycat Dolls,” Wyatt told mirror.co.uk.

“Record producers constantly watched us to make sure we weren’t putting on weight, and we were made to be like anorexic aliens,” added the 35-year-old, who is married to model Max Rodgers and has a two-year-old daughter Willow with him.

The pop group was formed by choreographer Robin Antin in 1995.