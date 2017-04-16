A- A A+

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Sunday unveiled the look of his animated character ‘Indra’ in Ruchi Narain’s ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’.

Kunal tweeted on Sunday: “Joining the Sena ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’ this summer!”

 

In the poster, his character sports the costume of the Hindu God with blue sky and clouds in the background.

Under R.A.T. film productions, the film written and directed by Narain will release on May 19.

Apart from Kunal, the film’s voice-over has been given by actors like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Makarand Deshpande, Vinay Pathak and Chunky Panday.

