Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon on Sunday said there is absolutely no stress whatsoever while working with actor Vikram in upcoming Tamil spy thriller “Dhruva Natchathiram”.

Ahead of Vikram’s 51st birthday on Monday, the makers unveiled the second teaser of “Dhruva Natchathiram” on Sunday.

The new teaser is a continuation of the first which was released earlier this year.

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter page, Gautham wrote: “Best wishes to the flamboyant Vikram! You have made it possible for some intense and yet relaxed filming. Zero stress.”

In the film, Vikram will be seen playing a secret agent, and he is paired with Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh.

“Dhruva Natchathiram” will be predominantly shot in the US, in places such as Los Angeles and New York.