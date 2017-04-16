The teaser of Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited Tamil movie ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ has been unveiled on Sunday.

Ahead of Vikram’s 51st birthday on Monday, the second teaser of ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ surfaced on internet which is the continuation of the first that was released earlier this year.

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon on Sunday said there is absolutely no stress whatsoever while working with actor Vikram in upcoming Tamil spy thriller ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’.

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter page, Gautham wrote: “Best wishes to the flamboyant Vikram! You have made it possible for some intense and yet relaxed filming. Zero stress.”

In ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, Vikram will be seen playing a secret agent, and he is paired with Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh.

