British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton listened to his former girlfriend and singer Nicole Scherzingers song “StickWitU” before the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

Hamilton reminisced his old times with Scherzinger over Instagram on Saturday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 32-year-old sportsman filmed himself listening to Pussycat Dolls’ hit “StickWitU”.

“Nicole used to sing this to me, such a beautiful song. Good times,” Hamilton wrote alongside the image.

Donning a white shirt and hat, Hamilton nodded his head to the music in the video and later panned the camera around the room.

Hamilton and Scherzinger announced their separation in 2015 after staying together for eight years.