Rapper Drake performed a surprise gig on the second day of Coachella festival here.

Drake stepped out for an unannounced performance during his friend Future’s gig on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Another highlight of the day was singer Lady Gaga, who replaced pregnant Beyonce Knowles’s headline spot.

Gaga enthralled the crowds with her energetic performance at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Donning black bodysuit, Gaga also debuted her new song “The cure”. “My new single ‘The cure’ is available on iTunes now,” she said.

The festival earlier featured performances by Radiohead and Travis Scott.