Bemused by the jarring noise of morning prayers outside his residence, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam took to Twitter on Monday to vent out his frustration. The problem he highlighted was the forced cacophony of morning and evening prayers that ring through small neighbourhoods for long periods of time. 

The singer said that he was not a Muslim but was being awoken by Azaan in the morning. “When will this forced religiousness end in India,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, the singer clarified his stance when he said that temples should not use electricity to wake up people in the morning. He was apparently referring to morning and evening prayers at local temples which are played through loud speakers.

“I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True?” he wrote.

First Published | 17 April 2017 9:07 AM
