Actress Melissa McCarthy returned on the TV show “Saturday Night Live” to reprise her impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, while taking a jibe at his gaffe involving Hitler and the Holocaust.

In the show, McCarthy came out in a bunny suit, a reference to Spicer having played the Easter Bunny at one of the White House’s Easter Egg Roll events during the George Bush administration, reports variety.com.

Spicer shocked everyone during a briefing on April 11 while discussing US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch air strikes on Syria in response to President Bashar al-Assad‘s use of chemical weapons on Syrian civilians.

Spicer stated that even Hitler didn’t resort to using chemical weapons on his own people — a comment that drew immediate corrections and a storm of criticism for insensitivity and lack of knowledge of the Holocaust. He later apologised for the same.

McCarthy as Spicer delivered an apology from a podium, but also criticised the press for inflating the incident.

“If you guys didn’t focus on every little slur and lie I said,” she said.