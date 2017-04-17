Supermodel Bella Hadid got to experience a calmer side of herself when she did skydiving here.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of her sky diving experience, reports mirror.co.uk.

In the video, Hadid looked calm as she jumped out of a plane. While sharing her experience, she said that she has never felt such calm in her life.

“Jumped out of a plane today (Saturday)! Never felt so calm in my life. Flying with the angels! Thank you Skydive Dubai Greg and Maha! Best sky diving experience of my life,” Hadid wrote alongside the video.

Hadid even shared a few photographs with the crew, who helped her during skydiving.