Director Magizh Thirumeni, who has reunited with actor Arun Vijay after five years for upcoming Tamil crime thriller, says the yet-untitled project will be based on a real-life incident and will explore the root of a crime.

“I’m trying something new this time. It’s not an action film but it will have a blend of suspense. It’s a story that explores the root of a crime and its implications. It’s about the human tendency to step out of the boundary to commit a crime. It’s based on a true story,” Thirumeni told reporters.

“Some of the best stories are borrowed from incidents that happen around us. This is one such story too,” he said.

He further added that it’s going to be a human story which will be narrated in a “taut” and “gripping” manner.

Talking about the reunion with Arun, he said, “As clichA¿d as it sounds, when the film comes out you will see another dimension of Arun. He has so much of untapped potential and all that will be put to use in the film.”

With the rest of the cast yet to be finalised, the project will start rolling from June.

The film, to be produced by Inder Kumar, will be completely shot in Chennai.

While Gopinath will crank the camera, Shrikanth will take care of editing.