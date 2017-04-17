Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner took to social media to show off her new bright neon yellow locks.

Kylie shared the look as she headed to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Uploading an image of her new hair, she wrote alongside it: “highlighter hair”

The 19-year-old television personality is a huge fan of experimenting with her hair and previously admitted to having an “addiction” to changing her hair colour.

Writing on her website, she said: “I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom. After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair.

“It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way.”

However, she feels her love for chopping and changing her hair has damaged her luscious locks so she now uses wigs to give her a different look every day.

She added: “Because I change my hair so much, it’s become damaged. I’ve had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest. I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs.

“Wigs are just so much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair.”