The censor board and the makers of Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Maatr’ have locked horns over its certification. The actress says law amendment is the need of the hour.

Addressing the issue, Raveena said here on Monday: “I think more than the scenes, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has a problem with the language that has been used in the film.”

“I do not understand why… as we attempted to show a mirror to the society. Having said that, I understand that the CBFC is also bound by laws that go back to the 1970s. We have gone ahead, but they are still following the same law. Perhaps, there comes the problem. There is a need for law amendment.”

She said that “it is not accepted how even after getting an ‘A’ certification, a film goes through so many cuts… that dilutes the matter”.

Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the story of the film ‘Maatr’ deals with rape and violence against women in the Indian society.

The final verdict is yet to be out, say the film’s makers.

It is expected to release on April 21.