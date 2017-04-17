The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on a plea by the veteran actor Amol Palekar challenging pre-censorship of the films by the board.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justiuce Ashok Bhushan sought response as the veteran film actor contended that in the age of internet and social media, the existing set of rules providing for pre-censorship for the film have to undergo change.

Seeking directions for implementation of Shyam Benegal committee recommendations, Palekar has contended that the censor board does not have a member with judicial background that often results in the right to free speech and expression getting overlooked.