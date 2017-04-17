After wooing the fans with the poster and the teaser, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Raabta’, finally released the much-awaited trailer of the movie on Monday.

The movie revolves around the love story of a cute, young couple, Saira played by Kriti and Shiv played by Sushant. However, the story takes a turn when Jim Sarbh enters the scene as the ultimate baddie and the story time travels to the past where the trio is connected through an unfulfilled love story.

The iconic song from Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Raabta’, originally sung by Arijit Singh has been used in the trailer.

WATCH the trailer here:

Sushant and Kriti have been in news for a long time now for their impressive chemistry both on and off screen.

Directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adjania, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh, ‘Raabta’ is slated to release on June 9. Deepika Padukone and Varun Sharma are reportedly making a cameo in the movie.