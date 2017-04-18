Singer John Legend says he and his wife and supermodel Chrissy Teigen have arguments like any other couple.

Legend, who has one-year-old daughter Luna with Teigen, says they fight about punctuality and overuse of electronic devices, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Chrissy and I bicker about the normal things like, ‘When will you be home from work?’ I also look at my phone too much… Twitter, Instagram, texting. She occasionally tells me off for that,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan magazine.

However, he stated that one area that doesn’t spark arguments between them is when they are cooking.

“Chrissy and I cook to relax. I’m very good at making fried chicken, macaroni cheese, omelettes and pancakes… Then we just hang out and watch TV. Netflix and chill, as they say,” he said.