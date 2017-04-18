One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly planning to put his eight million pounds worth mansion in Los Angeles for rent.

According to The Sun newspaper, Payne, who welcomed his a son with girlfriend Cheryl last month, is already making grand plans for his family, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 23-year-old is said to be planning to settle down at his home in Sussex with his family.

Payne bought his Los Angeles pad in 2015.

He will reportedly make around 32,000 pounds a month in rent for the five bedroom, eight bathroom mansion.

The property boasts a number of unique features including a mediation teahouse in the five acre ground, a private vineyard and even a Koi Pond.