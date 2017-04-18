Singer James Arthur has revealed that he has not read his first autobiography, which was released shortly after he won “The X Factor” in 2012.

The 29-year-old earlier said that he is planning to release a self-help inspired autobiography, but he says he has not read his first book, “James Arthur, My Story: The Official X Factor Winner’s Book”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I haven’t even read that. I wouldn’t want it in my Christmas stocking,” Arthur told The Sun newspaper when asked about his first book.

The “Say you won’t let go” singer revealed last month that he is planning to write a tell-all autobiography that he hopes will act as a self-help book for others.

“I want to help people to get to know my story, and really tell them in detail what I’ve been through. The album says a little bit about it but it doesn’t really tell the full extent,” he said.

“I want it to act as a self-help book. I want to talk to people about how I felt a little bit different from a young age and felt a little bit weird and a little bit like an outcast, and the journey that I’ve been on to get to this place,” he added.