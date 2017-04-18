Actress Lena Dunham, who played the role of Hannah in”Girls”, says her character became a mother in the end of the TV series as they didnt want to have a “traditional romantic partnership”.

The final episode of “Girls” was aired on April 16 night. The show began with Hannah being bratty with her parents and it ended with Hannah becoming a parent herself to a boy named Grover.

“There was always some sense that for Hannah, finality didn’t have to do with a traditional romantic partnership, but it did have to do with some kind of partnership,” Dunham told people.com.

“And the most selfless partnership you take on is when you have a child — that’s something that seemed like it would be a really interesting thing to see a notoriously selfish person try their hand at,” she added.