Singer Janet Jackson will reportedly reschedule 75 axed shows and release a new album about motherhood.

Jackson, who parted ways from billionaire Wissam Al Mana earlier this month, is now said to be focusing on writing “positive” music after becoming a mother to their three-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The “Scream” singer will play the shows she postponed due to her pregnancy last year under a new run of dates named the State Of The World tour, which will hit North America later this year.

“Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album. Last year’s incomplete Unbreakable World Tour is being revamped to become the State Of The World Tour and she is already scheduling summer rehearsals,” the source added.