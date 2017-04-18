A- A A+

Singer Janet Jackson will reportedly reschedule 75 axed shows and release a new album about motherhood.

Jackson, who parted ways from billionaire Wissam Al Mana earlier this month, is now said to be focusing on writing “positive” music after becoming a mother to their three-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The “Scream” singer will play the shows she postponed due to her pregnancy last year under a new run of dates named the State Of The World tour, which will hit North America later this year.

“Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album. Last year’s incomplete Unbreakable World Tour is being revamped to become the State Of The World Tour and she is already scheduling summer rehearsals,” the source added.

First Published | 18 April 2017 12:32 PM
