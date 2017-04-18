Retelling an epic needs funding of epic proportions. And a new movie that is in the pipeline is receiving nothing short of that.

VA Shrikumar Menon’s ‘The Mahabharata’ will be made on a budget of a whopping Rs 1000 crore, all of which will be pumped in by UAE-based Indian billionaire BR Shetty.

The movie is set to begin shooting in September 2018 and will be released in 2020, with its sequel following 90 days after the first part is out in theatres. The script of ‘The Mahabharata’ will be based on an adaptation of M T Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham (The Second Turn), which narrates ‘The Mahabharata’ through the eyes of Bhima, the second of the Pandavas.

The title role that of Bhima will be played by actor Mohanlal, who has also expressed his interest in the project.

The multilingual film will be shot in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Shrikumar Menon, who has been researching for this project for the past few years, announced: “We are fully geared to attain the next level of production quality and visual magic, as well as narrative wizardry with this initiative.”

