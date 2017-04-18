Social media phenomenon Poonam Pandey’s new mobile application which was launched yesterday has already been banned by Google.

Poonam Pandey has been relentlessly promoting her new app by posting revealing photos of herself. She also said that many divorces would take place because of her app.

‘The Poonam Pandey’ app was made available for download from 3PM on Monday. However, string of complaints followed later where users said that they could not download her app.

Later, the 25-year-old ‘Nasha’ actress said that her app had been suspended by Google. “But Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sweetheart…download my App on my official website, & here’s the link 💋 https://t.co/tNXblbfKeF https://t.co/PAy8IQUmX1 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) April 17, 2017

Here is the #ThepoonamPandeyApp Guys 😍😍😍😍 Download it Now From PoonamPandey.in pic.twitter.com/UcdruYSFq1 — MCE (@MovieCafe2) April 17, 2017

Google has suspended the App..but the Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website https://t.co/tNXblbfKeF — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) April 17, 2017

Some fans shared sneak peeks of the new app where Poonam Pandey is seen clad in skimpy outfits. Different categories like ‘My Travels around the World’, ‘Eye candy videos’ are there inside the app.