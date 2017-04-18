Bollywood director Kabir Khan took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to give a sneak peek into his upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’.

The movie which features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is set in the back drop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and is quite an unusual love story.

Although the 13-second long teaser is quite simple with a phrase #TubelightKiEid lighting up on the screen, the teaser also features a chorus of children saying ‘jal jaa…jal jaa’.

‘Tubelight’ is Kabir and Salman’s first collaboration after the stupendous hit ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ which released in 2015.

The teaser revealed the release date of ‘Tubelight’ which is 23 June 2017.

The movie brings together two Bollywood biggies, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together on the big screen after a gap many years. Recently, Kabir confirmed SRK’s cameo in the movie.

Salman Khan will be next seen Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. This film is a sequel of 2012 box-office movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that was helmed by Kabir Khan.