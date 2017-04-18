Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday said he was smiling with joy as well as wincing with pain as the curtains came down finally on the filming of his forthcoming magnum opus ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’.

“Last working day. Hopefully. What a journey. What an experience. I am both smiling with joy and wincing with pain,” Rajamouli tweeted.

The second part in the franchise, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, is slated for release on April 28.

Last working day……hope fully..🙂

What a journey..what an experience..

I am both smiling with joy and wincing with pain.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 18, 2017

The film, about the battle between two warring brothers for an ancient kingdom, will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ will finally shed the light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali.