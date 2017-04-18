The makers of ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’ on Tuesday released the trailer of the animated movie. Earlier, the teaser of the same was unveiled by Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The actor who played the role of an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ has lent his voice for the grown-up version of Lord Hanuman in the film. Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar,Chunky Pandey and Kunal Kemmu have also lent their voice for the movie.

The trailer of the animated movie revolves around the journey of little Lord Hanuman who is unaware of his powers and discovers them only later.

Salman, who has given the voice for the grown up Lord Hanuman, is seen giving his ‘chulbul’ touch to the superhero with his signature ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di’ dialogue from ‘Dabbang’.

The film ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’ is slated to hit the screens on May 19. The movie will definitely be a treat for kids during their summer break.