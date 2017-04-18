Here comes good news for the fans of Dr Masoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar aka Nani. The duo will be next seen together in the show called ‘Sabse Bada Kalakar’ on Sony TV that showcases talented children who love acting and drama.

The channel on Tuesday evening went LIVE with Dr. Mashoor Gulati from the sets of ‘Sabse Bada Kalakar’ with his very special nurse played by none other than Ali Asgar. Although Sunil was seen in his usual avatar, Ali donned the role of Dr Gulati’s nurse.

The duo will be seen together in the May 7 episode of ‘Sabse Bada Kalakar’.

After Grover’s infamous spat with Kapil Sharma came to light, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have also managed to keep themselves away from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, bound by their contracts with Sony TV, three of them have to abide themselves with the terms and conditions of the channel.

This will be Sunil’s fourth performance after his fall out with Kapil Sharma after their mid-air fight. First he performed in a show in Delhi on April and then on the finale of Indian Idol. Both his performances have managed to garner a lot of appreciation among audience. Recently he teamed up with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone commenting live on UC News App during an IPL match.