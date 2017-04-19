Actor Kurt Russell says he was happy to be part of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” due to all the positive factors including the presence of actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rooker.

“I was just talking to Sylvester Stallone, who’s one of my favourite people, and he loved doing what he did in this movie too. It’s been fun seeing Michael Rooker again. We did ‘Tombstone’ together, and I haven’t seen Michael since then. So there were a lot of positives in this project for me,” Russell said in a statement.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is written and directed by James Gunn, and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. It also features the voices of actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It is releasing on May 5 in India.

With the backdrop titled ‘Awesome Mixtape #2’,the second part of the 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” will take further the team’s adventures as they traverse different cosmos to protect their world. This time, the storyline will explore family values and also unravel many family truths and mysteries.

Russell says working with the whole cast was fabulous.

“Zoe was really fun. Dave was really great. And Groot with Vin Diesel’s voice. I got to know Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, and I got to spend a lot of time, of course, with Pom Klementieff,” he added.