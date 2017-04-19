Actor Kristofer Hivju, known for essaying Tormund Giantsbane in “Game of Thrones”, will soon be seen taking on a double role in an identity thriller “Twin”.

He will be playing the role of identical twins Erik and Adam in “Twin” — co-created by Hivju and Kristoffer Metcalfe, reports variety.com.

Hivju plays the role of a man who takes over his identical twin’s very different life and character.

Backed by Scandinavian major Nordisk Film Production, “Twin” will be presented for the first time in public at Series Mania festival’s Co-production Forum. The fest started on Tuesday and will go on till Friday.

Shot in Norwegian, the film is directed by Metcalfe.

Hivju will be back on the small screen with the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” in July. The show will air in India on Star World and Star World Premiere HD.