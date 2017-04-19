Sci-fi thriller “The Circle”, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, will release in India on May 19.

Based on Dave Eggers’s book with the same name, the James Ponsoldt directorial is being brought to India by MVP Entertainment, read a statement from the production company.

In the film, Watson’s character Mae is hired to work for The Circle, the world’s largest and most powerful tech and social media company.

As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom.

Another international film that MVP Entertainment is getting to India in association with PVR Pictures is “Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets”.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”, featuring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, will release on July 21.