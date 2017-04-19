Actress Amber Heard is looking forward to settling down and starting a family with her boyfriend and tech tycoon Elon Musk, says her father.

After her bitter divorce battle with actor Johnny Depp, Amber is already making plans to marry Musk.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Amber’s father David talked about her daughter and her plans to settle down, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.”

Amber was first linked to Musk, 45, last year, after the pair was spotted together on several occasions both in London and Miami.