It is not unusual for a fan of a celebrity to think that their revered star has an impeccable nature. However, what comes out to the public and what happens behind closed doors are instances that may sometimes come as a shock. This is exactly what BookMyBai revealed.

The popular domestic help catering website recently banned their services to all Bollywood celebrities. But what had gone so wrong that they refused to serve people who pose no financial threat to them and instead are mostly wealthy?

CEO of BookMyBai, Anupam Sinhal, recently wrote a blog where he revealed shocking details about how some Bollywood celebrities treated their domestic help. Cases of harassment and violence were so outrageous that the company had to extricate themselves from catering to the Bollywood industry.

Making point to point remarks of every single case, Sinhal highlighted the shocking treatment.

One Bollywood celeb refused food to helper

No servant would stay at this celebrity’s place for more than 7-10 days. “She drives a 3 crore car. Doesn’t give food to her domestic help. NO FOOD!!! Really!! Drink tea and eat bread 3 times a day,” he said.

Physical assault by the celeb

A domestic helper refused to work in the celeb’s house after she was repeatedly assaulted by the celebrity. With bruises visible on her body, the worker refused to file a police complaint.

Celeb refused leave to attend mother’s funeral

One helper was refused leave to attend his mother’s funeral unless the agency replaced him with another.

Not only that, some Bollywood celebrities would approach the company with lower-than-average salary quotes.