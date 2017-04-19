Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen making a special appearance in filmmaker Nandita Das’ ‘Manto’ – a biographical film based on the life of controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the title role in the upcoming movie, earlier took to Twitter to thank Rishi Kapoor for sharing screen space with him. However, he didn’t let out anything about the film.

“It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with Rishi Kapoor sir, what an amazing energy you possess even now,” Nawazuddin tweeted on Wednesday.

Responding, Rishi wrote: “Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and ‘Manto’ — title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future.”

Om Puri was supposed to play a character in the film, but he passed away earlier this year.

It is yet to be revealed what role Rishi has played in the film.