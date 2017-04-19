Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosted the fifth and sixth seasons of the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is likely to return as the host of its upcoming eighth season, says his friend and actor Ajay Devgn.

Ajay, who is currently shooting with Shetty for ‘Golmaal Again’, tweeted on Wednesday to share that he will soon go on a break after Shetty kick-starts shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

“Shooting non-stop since past five months. Getting a much needed break, waiting for Rohit to leave for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’,” Ajay tweeted.

Shooting nonstop since past 5 months 😓 Getting a much needed break, waiting for Rohit to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2017



His tweet has sparked speculations that Shetty might return as the host of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ after getting replaced by actor Arjun Kapoor in the seventh season.

‘Golmaal Again’, which is the fourth instalment of the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.

The film is slated for a release on Diwali.