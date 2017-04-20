Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel along with actor Matt Damon made fun of United Airlines debacle with a parody on TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Damon provided the voice-over in the parody.

Following the videos that showed officers forcibly dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight, Kimmel on Tuesday night told the audience that the airline has tapped a celebrity spokesperson for a new advertisement, reports time.com.

Kimmel said United Airlines has been trying to stay out of the spotlight this week, “but they started running a new commercial this week and I think they might have to get rid of their celebrity spokesman…”

And then Damon turned up as the celebrity spokesperson in a voice-over in the commercial.

Damon said: “We’re United Airlines. We work hard to get you safely to your destination, and that’s why we – you know what, no. I can’t do this anymore. Because I know what it’s like to get bumped. Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the last year, and it takes a toll.”

He added: “We deserve to be treated with dignity, not told night after night, ‘Oh, there’s somebody more important so take a hike.'”

Before he could finish his rant, Kimmel took over and invited customers to “fly the friendly skies”.

“In some cases, some people deserve to get bumped,” Kimmel said.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is aired in India on Star World.