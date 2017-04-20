Actress Katherine Heigl says she found breastfeeding her three-month-old son Josh while promoting her new film “Unforgettable” to be “really awkward”.

The 38-year-old, who also has two adopted daughters, Naleigh and Adalaide with her husband Josh Kelley, has been trying to balance her professional responsibilities with the challenges of being a new mother.

“Trying to pump or breastfeed between interviews (has) been really interesting. It’s a whole new world for me,” Heigl told etonline.com.

“It’s really awkward, honestly. (But what’s) best for the baby is best for the mom,” she added.

Directed by Denise Di Novi, “Unforgettable” — backed by Warner Bros — is releasing in India on Friday. It also features Rosario Dawson, Geoff Stults and Isabella Rice.