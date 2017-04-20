Reality TV star Kim Kardashian became a victim of online trolling after she said that flu is a “great diet”.

Kim was accused of spreading unhelpful ideas about body image to her young followers, reports telegraph.co.uk.

She wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she was “happy” she had contracted the virus as it had helped her lose weight.

“The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met (Ball). Six lbs down,” Kim tweeted.

Kim’s thoughts didn’t go well with some of her followers, who criticised her over the micro-blogging site.

“Influenza can be a life threatening condition! Get annual flu shot,” one user wrote.

Another Twitter user said: “Did Kim really say the flu is an amazing diet? What type of airhead believes that.”

“Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick…,” one follower said.

Another added: “It sends dangerous messages and supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique. But I wonder why eating disorders are so common”.